Will Brevin Jordan Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brevin Jordan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 11 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Jordan's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Jordan has been targeted five times and has five catches for 51 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD.
Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 23 Rec; 242 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 37 Rec; 421 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jordan 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|5
|51
|25
|1
|10.2
Jordan Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Colts
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Week 6
|Saints
|1
|1
|11
|0
