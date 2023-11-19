Brevin Jordan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 11 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Jordan's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Jordan has been targeted five times and has five catches for 51 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD.

Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 23 Rec; 242 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 37 Rec; 421 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jordan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 5 51 25 1 10.2

Jordan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 2 2 27 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 1 Week 6 Saints 1 1 11 0

