The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team features a solid defense, with the Badgers 25th in points per game conceded, and the Cornhuskers 18th. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Nebraska has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Wisconsin & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Nebraska To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

