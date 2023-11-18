Washington vs. Oregon State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Washington Huskies will take down the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Reser Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Washington vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Under (62.5)
|Washington 32, Oregon State 30
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 12 Predictions
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Rutgers vs Penn State
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Nebraska vs Wisconsin
- Kansas State vs Kansas
- Georgia vs Tennessee
- Texas vs Iowa State
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- South Florida vs UTSA
- New Mexico vs Fresno State
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- Colorado vs Washington State
- UCLA vs USC
- Georgia State vs LSU
- Florida vs Missouri
- SMU vs Memphis
Washington Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Washington vs. Oregon State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 52.4% chance to win.
- The Huskies are 4-5-1 against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 1 point or more, Washington are 4-5-1 against the spread.
- This year, six of the Huskies' 10 games have hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.
Oregon State Betting Info (2023)
- The Beavers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this year, the Beavers have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.
- Out of the Beavers' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).
- Oregon State games this year have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 9.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Huskies vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Washington
|41.0
|23.5
|40.7
|21.5
|41.5
|26.5
|Oregon State
|37.9
|20.5
|40.0
|12.8
|35.8
|28.2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.