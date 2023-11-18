The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) visit the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Ole Miss ranks 85th in total defense this year (390.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 466.2 total yards per game. UL Monroe has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 10th-worst in points per game (18.4) this season and 16th-worst in points allowed per game (33.2).

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

UL Monroe Ole Miss 335.7 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.2 (13th) 439.2 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (79th) 141.0 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (38th) 194.7 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.2 (21st) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 1,125 yards (112.5 per game) while completing 53.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 229 yards with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has run for 423 yards on 73 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has piled up 90 carries and totaled 418 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell paces his team with 516 receiving yards on 44 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put together a 397-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 45 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 291 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,579 yards (257.9 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 354 rushing yards on 96 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 868 yards on 191 carries while finding the end zone 14 times as a runner.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 73 times for 411 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 40 receptions for 761 yards (76.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has put up a 661-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 65 targets.

Dayton Wade's 43 catches have turned into 647 yards and three touchdowns.

