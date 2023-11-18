Saturday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-1) and the McNeese Cowgirls (1-3) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-64, heavily favoring UL Monroe to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Warhawks are coming off of a 73-62 win against Mississippi Valley State in their last game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UL Monroe vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 87, McNeese 64

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warhawks averaged 64.9 points per game last season (181st in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (334th in college basketball). They had a -212 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 7.1 points per game.

In conference action, UL Monroe put up fewer points (64.6 per game) than it did overall (64.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Warhawks scored 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 59.7.

UL Monroe conceded fewer points at home (66.7 per game) than on the road (78.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.