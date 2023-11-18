The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls will try to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-9.5) 47.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-9.5) 47.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.