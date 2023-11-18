The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

Tulane is compiling 397.2 yards per game on offense (56th in the FBS), and rank 33rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 332.9 yards allowed per game. With 25.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida Atlantic ranks 77th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 62nd, surrendering 25.8 points per game.

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Tulane Florida Atlantic 397.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.6 (103rd) 332.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (85th) 169.6 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.0 (107th) 227.6 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (68th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,791 yards (179.1 ypg) on 134-of-197 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 273 rushing yards on 74 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 1,008 yards on 185 carries while finding the end zone six times.

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 599 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 57 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 29 passes for 474 yards (47.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 24 receptions for 421 yards, an average of 42.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has recored 1,706 passing yards, or 170.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 136 times for 643 yards (64.3 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 201 yards.

Kobe Lewis has rushed for 310 yards on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has registered 93 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,042 (104.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 124 times and has eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 269 reciving yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

