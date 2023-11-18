The Troy Trojans (8-2) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) will face each other in a clash of Sun Belt rivals at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Troy vs. Louisiana?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 37, Louisiana 14

Troy 37, Louisiana 14 Troy has been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Louisiana has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans an 88.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-15.5)



Troy (-15.5) Against the spread, Troy is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Trojans have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Louisiana has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Troy and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 47.5 points three times this season.

This season, nine of Louisiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Troy averages 29.0 points per game against Louisiana's 31.1, amounting to 12.6 points over the game's over/under of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 50.5 48.1 Implied Total AVG 28.9 28.8 29.0 ATS Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 58.6 55.1 Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.2 31.4 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

