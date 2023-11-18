The Nicholls Colonels versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features a Southland team in action.

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Northwestern State Demons at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Nicholls Colonels at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at McNeese Cowgirls 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

