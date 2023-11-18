The SMU Mustangs (8-2) and the Memphis Tigers (8-2) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

SMU has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 474.0 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 290.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Memphis' defense ranks 97th in the FBS with 28.9 points given up per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by putting up 39.7 points per contest.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

SMU vs. Memphis Key Statistics

SMU Memphis 474.0 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (23rd) 290.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (108th) 188.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (69th) 285.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (14th) 9 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 12 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,596 pass yards for SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 197 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has 640 rushing yards on 111 carries with five touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has piled up 427 yards on 78 carries, scoring two times.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 32 catches for 414 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

RJ Maryland has caught 25 passes for 355 yards (35.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 32 passes and compiled 23 receptions for 322 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,864 yards on 240-of-362 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 229 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has rushed 152 times for a team-high 909 yards (90.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 43 receptions this season are good for 393 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has racked up 51 carries and totaled 257 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 779 receiving yards (77.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 50 catches on 80 targets with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has recorded 669 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 40 receptions.

