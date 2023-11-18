The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) face the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Information

SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 76.0 327th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th 109th 13.9 Assists 14.2 95th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 11.8 175th

