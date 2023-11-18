The Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Leavey Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

SE Louisiana went 13-7 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Broncos finished 121st.

The Lions averaged just 4.5 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Broncos gave up (73.1).

SE Louisiana put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.8.

The Lions conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 away.

At home, SE Louisiana drained 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule