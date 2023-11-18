Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Roope Hintz a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in five of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- On the power play, Hintz has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.