Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on November 18, 2023
Anthony Edwards is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans play at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
- Zion Williamson has racked up 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.
- He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|9.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- The 9.5-point prop total set for Herbert Jones on Saturday is 2.0 less than his scoring average on the season (11.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of five is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
- Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Saturday is 1.2 more than his scoring average on the season (25.3).
- His per-game rebound average of seven is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Edwards has made four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
- The 11.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 2.8 less than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 13.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
