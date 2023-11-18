On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-5.5) 220.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-6) 221 -230 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (18th in the NBA) while giving up 105.6 per outing (second in the league).

The Pelicans are being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.4 points per game (19th in NBA), and allow 115.2 per outing (21st in league).

The two teams combine to score 223.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 220.8 combined points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

New Orleans has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Timberwolves +3000 +1400 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.