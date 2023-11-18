The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oregon vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-23.5) 54.5 -3000 +1200
FanDuel Oregon (-23.5) 53.5 -2800 +1160

Week 12 Odds

Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Oregon has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • The Ducks are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
  • Arizona State is 5-3-1 ATS this season.
  • The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Oregon & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon
To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800
To Win the Pac-12 -190 Bet $190 to win $100
Arizona State
To Win the Pac-12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

