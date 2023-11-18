The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) will battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11

Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11 Ole Miss has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

This season, UL Monroe has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

The Warhawks are this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+37.5)



UL Monroe (+37.5) In nine Ole Miss games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

UL Monroe owns a record of 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) This season, four of Ole Miss' 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 62.5 points.

This season, UL Monroe has played just two games with a combined score over 62.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 7.5 points fewer than the total of 62.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.7 60.8 58.3 Implied Total AVG 35.1 36.4 33.5 ATS Record 5-3-1 3-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 49.8 58.3 Implied Total AVG 34.2 30.8 38.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.