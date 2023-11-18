The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the BYU Cougars (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

On offense, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FBS by averaging 41.8 points per game. The Sooners rank 27th on defense (19.8 points allowed per game). With 21.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, BYU ranks 106th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 94th, allowing 28.7 points per contest.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Oklahoma vs. BYU Key Statistics

Oklahoma BYU 505.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.0 (126th) 377.2 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (102nd) 181.6 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.5 (126th) 323.8 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (87th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 21 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 3,069 yards passing for Oklahoma, completing 70.5% of his passes and throwing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 337 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 82 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 85 times for 442 yards (44.2 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Gavin Sawchuk has carried the ball 69 times for 373 yards (37.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Drake Stoops' leads his squad with 692 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 62 catches (out of 79 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has caught 24 passes for 616 yards (61.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Jalil Farooq has a total of 577 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 35 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has put up 1,716 passing yards, or 171.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 104 times for 494 yards (49.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has piled up 63 carries and totaled 229 yards with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts paces his squad with 524 receiving yards on 39 catches with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has put up a 385-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 55 targets.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 347 reciving yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

