How to Watch the Nicholls vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) square off against the Nicholls Colonels (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels put up only 0.3 more points per game last year (58.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up to opponents (57.8).
- When Nicholls gave up fewer than 57.9 points last season, it went 2-1.
- Last year, the 57.9 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns averaged were 14.0 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (71.9).
- Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nicholls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Tulane
|W 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 94-52
|Stopher Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|L 69-54
|Moody Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|11/24/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.