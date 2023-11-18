The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) square off against the Nicholls Colonels (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up only 0.3 more points per game last year (58.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up to opponents (57.8).

When Nicholls gave up fewer than 57.9 points last season, it went 2-1.

Last year, the 57.9 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns averaged were 14.0 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (71.9).

Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Nicholls Schedule