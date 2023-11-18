The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) play the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-14.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-14.5) 150.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)

New Orleans went 14-14-0 ATS last year.

The Privateers did not cover the spread last year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Loyola Chicago went 9-19-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Ramblers games.

