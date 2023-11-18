The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) will play their SEC-rival, the Florida Gators (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Missouri vs. Florida Betting Trends

Missouri is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

Florida has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Missouri & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Florida To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

