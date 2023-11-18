Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|26:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|0
|3
|21:39
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|25:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|26:20
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
