The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at SECU Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Michigan sports the 48th-ranked offense this year (410.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking first with just 232.1 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Maryland ranks 58th in the FBS (396.5 total yards per game) and 39th on the other side of the ball (339.7 total yards allowed per contest).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Michigan vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Michigan Maryland 410.5 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (62nd) 232.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (35th) 173.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (111th) 237.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (24th) 6 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 16 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,194 yards (219.4 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 76.2% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has racked up 794 yards on 152 carries while finding paydirt 18 times as a runner.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 84 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 589 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put up a 446-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 40 targets.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 29 receptions for 426 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has compiled 2,769 yards (276.9 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 109 times for 515 yards (51.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has run for 266 yards across 40 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has registered 45 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 607 (60.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 67 times and has four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has put up a 542-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 63 targets.

Kaden Prather has racked up 523 reciving yards (52.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Maryland gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.