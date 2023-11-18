How to Watch McNeese vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the McNeese Cowboys (4-0), winners of four straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.
- McNeese compiled a 6-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Cowboys were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Catamounts finished 215th.
- The Cowboys' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.7 the Catamounts gave up.
- McNeese went 6-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- At home, McNeese averaged 74.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.3.
- In 2022-23, the Cowboys conceded 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (76.4).
- Beyond the arc, McNeese sunk fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.0%) than at home (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|W 96-55
|The Legacy Center
|11/13/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-46
|The Legacy Center
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 81-49
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.