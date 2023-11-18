The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) are facing tough odds as 31.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3). The over/under is 72.5 for this game.

LSU has struggled defensively, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS (415.5 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks best, yielding an average of 560.3 yards per game. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 69th in the FBS (27.1 points per game), and it is 96th on the other side of the ball (28.8 points allowed per contest).

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

LSU vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -31.5 -110 -110 72.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

LSU Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Tigers rank 11th-worst with 583.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 86th by surrendering 396.0 total yards per game over their last three contests.

From an offensive standpoint, the Tigers have been top-25 over the last three games with 47.3 points per game (fourth-best). They haven't played as well defensively, with 25.7 points allowed per game (fifth-worst) over that period.

LSU ranks 88th in the FBS with 190.7 passing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but it has really been thriving on offense, as it ranks 11th-best with 337.7 passing yards per game during that stretch.

From an offensive standpoint, the Tigers have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three contests with 245.3 rushing yards per game (19th-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 205.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-84-worst) over that stretch.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, LSU has gone over the total.

Week 12 SEC Betting Trends

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU has posted a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 31.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In LSU's nine games with a set total, all have hit the over.

LSU has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 6-2 in those games.

LSU has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 0.0%.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,165 passing yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 918 yards (91.8 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,284 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 catches (out of 106 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 918 yards, finding the end zone 13 times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has compiled 18 catches for 348 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Harold Perkins has collected 5.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 8.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Greg Penn III, LSU's leading tackler, has 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Andre Sam leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

