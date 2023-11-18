The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) visit the No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

LSU has the best offense this season in terms of total yards (560.3 yards per game), but rank 25th-worst defensively (415.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Georgia State is compiling 27.1 points per game (69th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (28.8 points surrendered per game).

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

LSU Georgia State 560.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.9 (73rd) 415.5 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (112th) 223.8 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (37th) 336.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (97th) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (51st)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,165 yards (316.5 ypg) on 195-of-273 passing with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 918 rushing yards on 114 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 1,284 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 106 times and has totaled 72 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has grabbed 51 passes while averaging 91.8 yards per game and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has compiled 18 receptions for 348 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,986 passing yards (198.6 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes. He's thrown 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 569 yards (56.9 ypg) on 112 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed for 1,206 yards on 244 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 180 yards.

Robert Lewis has totaled 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 727 (72.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has 38 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 539 yards (53.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter's 28 catches (on 41 targets) have netted him 212 yards (21.2 ypg).

