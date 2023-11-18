The Troy Trojans (8-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

Troy ranks 56th in points scored this season (29 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 15.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Louisiana is posting 404.4 total yards per game (51st-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS on defense (387.2 total yards allowed per game).

Louisiana vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Louisiana vs. Troy Key Statistics

Louisiana Troy 404.4 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.9 (42nd) 387.2 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (13th) 191 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.8 (73rd) 213.4 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.1 (30th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards on 102-of-153 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 492 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 107 times for 651 yards, with six touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's 399 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 catches on 41 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put together a 378-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 35 targets.

Robert Williams' 36 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has recorded 2,647 yards (264.7 ypg) on 192-of-313 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,169 yards (116.9 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 16 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 262 yards (26.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 695 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 53.4 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has compiled 34 grabs for 467 yards, an average of 46.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

