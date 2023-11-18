The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) square off against the Nicholls Colonels (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.

Nicholls went 2-1 last season when giving up fewer than 57.9 points.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 14.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Colonels allowed (71.9).

Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.

Louisiana Schedule