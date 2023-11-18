Oddsmakers give the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) the edge when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA opponents at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Jacksonville State is favored by 8.5 points. The total is 54.5 points for this game.

Jacksonville State is putting up 381.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 70th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks rank 52nd, surrendering 361.5 yards per game. Louisiana Tech ranks 62nd with 394 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 95th with 398.7 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -8.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Louisiana Tech Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- gaining 420 yards per game in their past three games (-26-worst in college football), and allowing 447.3 per game (15th-worst).

In their past three games, the Bulldogs are putting up 27 points per game (16th-worst in college football), and conceding 41.7 per game (-114-worst).

Louisiana Tech is gaining 312.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (24th-best in the nation), and giving up 220.3 per game (-16-worst).

In their past three games, the Bulldogs have run for 107.3 yards per game (-70-worst in college football), and given up 227 on the ground (-111-worst).

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In Louisiana Tech's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech's ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Four of Louisiana Tech's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Louisiana Tech has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Louisiana Tech has entered four games this season as the underdog by +260 or more and is in those contests.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has racked up 1,837 yards (167 per game) while completing 68% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has carried the ball 89 times for 541 yards, with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has collected 282 yards (on 45 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Smoke Harris paces his team with 735 receiving yards on 74 catches with four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 40 passes and compiled 687 receiving yards (62.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell's 33 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Deshon Hall has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 27 tackles.

Louisiana Tech's top-tackler, Myles Heard, has 76 tackles and three TFL this year.

Cedric Woods leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 20 tackles and two passes defended.

