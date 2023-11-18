The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) will meet their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Jacksonville, Alabama
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Jacksonville State (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +275
FanDuel Jacksonville State (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +275

Week 12 Odds

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Jacksonville State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Gamecocks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

