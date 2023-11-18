Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) will meet their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-8.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-8.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+275
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Jacksonville State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
