The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) host an MWC showdown against the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State is totaling 32.4 points per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and ranks 51st on the other side of the ball with 23.7 points allowed per game. New Mexico has sputtering on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 416.1 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on offense, posting 386.0 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Fresno State New Mexico 397.0 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.0 (70th) 367.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (105th) 107.6 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.9 (62nd) 289.4 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.1 (70th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (132nd)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has 2,338 pass yards for Fresno State, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has racked up 688 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 90 times for 354 yards (35.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 624 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 71 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has hauled in 48 passes while averaging 56.0 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Mac Dalena has compiled 38 grabs for 440 yards, an average of 44.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has 1,836 passing yards, or 183.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 10.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jacory Merritt is his team's leading rusher with 136 carries for 737 yards, or 73.7 per game. He's found paydirt 14 times on the ground, as well.

Devon Dampier has compiled 252 yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Medford's 404 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 catches on 48 targets with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Hixon has caught 33 passes and compiled 385 receiving yards (38.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

D.J. Washington has racked up 333 reciving yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

