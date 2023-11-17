Friday's game at The Legacy Center has the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) squaring off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 89-63 victory as our model heavily favors UL Monroe.

The Warhawks head into this contest following a 73-67 victory against Milwaukee on Thursday.

UL Monroe vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 89, Mississippi Valley State 63

UL Monroe Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warhawks were outscored by 7.1 points per game last season, with a -212 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (181st in college basketball), and allowed 72 per contest (334th in college basketball).

UL Monroe averaged 64.6 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (64.9).

The Warhawks posted 69.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, they averaged 59.7 points per contest.

At home, UL Monroe surrendered 11.5 fewer points per game (66.7) than away from home (78.2).

