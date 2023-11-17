Tulane vs. Sacramento State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-10.5)
|150.5
|-650
|+425
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-10.5)
|152.5
|-650
|+440
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Tulane went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 19 Green Wave games went over the point total.
- Sacramento State compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last season.
- In Hornets games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.
