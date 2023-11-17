The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) square off against the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

Last season, the Green Wave had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.

Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 111th in rebounding in college basketball. The Green Wave finished 283rd.

Last year, the Green Wave put up 12.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).

Tulane had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

Tulane scored 83.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 81.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

The Green Wave ceded 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.3).

At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule