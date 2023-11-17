Friday's game features the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) and the Southern Jaguars (1-2) facing off at Western Hall (on November 17) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-74 win for Western Illinois.

The game has no set line.

Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Southern vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 81, Southern 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-7.5)

Western Illinois (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Performance Insights

With 71.9 points per game on offense, Southern was 175th in the nation last year. Defensively, it gave up 71.3 points per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

Last season the Jaguars pulled down 30.4 rebounds per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 33.3 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Last year Southern ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.1 per game.

The Jaguars ranked ninth-best in college basketball by forcing 16.2 turnovers per game. They ranked 327th in college basketball by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

The Jaguars were 149th in the country with 7.6 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 234th with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Southern ranked 218th in college basketball with 7.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 128th with a 33.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Southern took 60.6% two-pointers (accounting for 69.7% of the team's baskets) and 39.4% threes (30.3%).

