The Southern Jaguars (1-2) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Western Hall. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Leathernecks averaged.
  • Southern went 9-1 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks finished 215th.
  • The Jaguars averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Leathernecks allowed (72.4).
  • Southern went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 72.4 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • The Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
  • At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ TCU L 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/8/2023 @ UNLV W 85-71 Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Arizona L 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

