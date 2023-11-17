The Southern Jaguars (1-2) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Western Hall. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Leathernecks averaged.

Southern went 9-1 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks finished 215th.

The Jaguars averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Leathernecks allowed (72.4).

Southern went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 72.4 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

The Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.

At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule