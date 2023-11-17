The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) and the Southern Jaguars (1-2) take the floor at Western Hall on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of Southern's games last season hit the over.

Against the spread, the Jaguars were 15-11-0 last year.

Southern put together a 15-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-12-0 mark from Western Illinois.

Southern vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 73.0 144.9 72.4 143.7 147.1 Southern 71.9 144.9 71.3 143.7 141.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars put up an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 72.4 the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.

Southern put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 14-12-0 13-13-0 Southern 15-11-0 12-14-0

Southern vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Illinois Southern 10-4 Home Record 9-2 5-9 Away Record 5-12 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.