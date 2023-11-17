The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 82.3 points per game last year, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Lions gave up.

LSU had an 18-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.

Last year, the Lions put up 62.1 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.

When SE Louisiana put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 16-1.

The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot at a 46.4% clip from the field last season, four percentage points below the 50.4% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

SE Louisiana Schedule