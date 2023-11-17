Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Mary Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Saint Mary Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Mary Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Central Catholic High School at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
