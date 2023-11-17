The Denver Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic and others in this game.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111)
  • Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Friday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +130) 0.5 (Over: -161)
  • Herbert Jones' 11.5 points per game are 2.0 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under (2.5).
  • He drains two three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -132) 9.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)
  • Friday's over/under for Jokic is 32.5 points. That's 6.2 more than his season average of 26.3.
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).
  • Jokic has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST
24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111)
  • Friday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That's 3.8 more than his season average.
  • He has pulled down 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

