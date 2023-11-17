The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 155.5 in the matchup.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Florida -6.5 155.5

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State played 10 games last season that had more than 155.5 combined points scored.

The Demons had a 146.7-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 8.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Demons had 17 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Northwestern State's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than North Florida's .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record).

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 11 40.7% 76.2 150.8 77.6 149.7 147.8 Northwestern State 10 33.3% 74.6 150.8 72.1 149.7 143.3

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 3.0 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.

Northwestern State put together a 10-2 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.6 points.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 14-13-0 1-1 15-12-0 Northwestern State 17-13-0 6-0 17-13-0

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Northwestern State 11-2 Home Record 10-3 3-14 Away Record 10-7 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

