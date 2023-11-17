Northwestern State vs. North Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 155.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Florida
|-6.5
|155.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Demons Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern State played 10 games last season that had more than 155.5 combined points scored.
- The Demons had a 146.7-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 8.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Demons had 17 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.
- Northwestern State's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than North Florida's .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record).
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 155.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Florida
|11
|40.7%
|76.2
|150.8
|77.6
|149.7
|147.8
|Northwestern State
|10
|33.3%
|74.6
|150.8
|72.1
|149.7
|143.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends
- The Demons scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 3.0 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.
- Northwestern State put together a 10-2 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Florida
|14-13-0
|1-1
|15-12-0
|Northwestern State
|17-13-0
|6-0
|17-13-0
Northwestern State vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Florida
|Northwestern State
|11-2
|Home Record
|10-3
|3-14
|Away Record
|10-7
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.