The Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Mitchell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record last year.

Nicholls State (8-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 32% of the time, 14.4% less often than SIU-Edwardsville (13-15-0) last year.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 75.6 150.2 72.7 144 149.3 SIU-Edwardsville 74.6 150.2 71.3 144 144.3

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Colonels recorded 75.6 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.

Nicholls State went 6-6 against the spread and 12-5 overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0 SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 18-10-0

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SIU-Edwardsville 11-2 Home Record 9-5 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

