The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) battle the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State matchup.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nicholls State won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Colonels were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 18 Cougars games hit the over.

