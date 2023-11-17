The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers averaged 26.5 more points per game last year (82.3) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (55.8).

When LSU gave up fewer than 62.1 points last season, it went 18-0.

Last year, the Lions averaged only 4.2 more points per game (62.1) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).

SE Louisiana had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.

The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Schedule