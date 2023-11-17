Friday's game between the LSU Tigers (3-1) and SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) squaring off at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Tigers are coming off of a 109-79 victory against Kent State in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, SE Louisiana 67

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +877 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 24.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per contest (34th in college basketball).

In SEC games, LSU averaged 5 fewer points (77.3) than overall (82.3) in 2022-23.

The Tigers put up more points at home (85.9 per game) than on the road (77.2) last season.

At home, LSU allowed 52.8 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 63.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.