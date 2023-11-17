Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iberia Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Iberia Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Iberia Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Lake Charles College Prep at Catholic High School - New Iberia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.