The Grambling Tigers (1-0) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Grambling vs. Delaware State Game Information

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Grambling vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
248th 69.0 Points Scored 64.6 336th
15th 62.2 Points Allowed 75.5 321st
210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
349th 5.0 3pt Made 5.7 329th
289th 11.7 Assists 12.4 230th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 15.0 350th

