If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Starks High School at Burkeville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Burkeville, TX

Burkeville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Starks High School at Burkeville High School