Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Allen Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Elizabeth High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Elizabeth, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.