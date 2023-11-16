The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks shot 40.8% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.6% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
  • UL Monroe compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 109th.
  • The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
  • UL Monroe went 8-3 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).
  • At home, the Warhawks conceded 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.4.
  • At home, UL Monroe drained 8 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Houston L 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 @ Central Michigan W 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/20/2023 Ecclesia - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

